Blaze hits house in Wolcottsville

WOLCOTTSVILLE — Five fire companies responded to a structure fire at approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Mann Road.
When Niagara County Sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene, the front of the two-story house was covered in flames.
According to the sheriff's office, neighboring residents called 911 about the blaze. Nobody was inside the house at 6203 Mann at the time.
Personnel from the Wolcottsville, Newstead and Terry’s Corners volunteer fire companies, Gasport Chemical Hose Co. and Middleport Fire Department were called to fight the fire.
No injuries were reported at the scene.
The cause of the blaze was unknown on Wednesday and a damage estimate was not available. The fire remains under investigation.
The occupants of the house are staying with family and friends, according to the sheriff's office.
— By Benjamin Joe
