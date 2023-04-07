MEDINA — Fire companies in four counties were kept busy all day Friday fighting a fire at 613 Main St.
Lt. Steve Cooley, public information officer and lieutenant with Medina Fire Department, said the call came in at 10:49 a.m. regarding a possible electrical fire in the “area of the old theater” at 601 Main St.
“As soon as our crew turned the corner they could see nasty acid smoke pouring out the chimney,” Cooley said.
At that point the call went out for responders to a structure fire at 613 Main St., a building that housed a carpet store and is owned by Jeff Fuller.
Two brothers lived on the second floor, and one had to be rescued by ladder through a window. The windows had bars, which had to be removed, hampering rescue efforts, Cooley said. The man refused to be transported for medical treatment.
By then, Cooley said, calls were made for the second, third and fourth alarms.
Five ladder trucks were involved in fighting the fire, from Medina, Shelby, Albion, Murray and the City of Lockport. Cooley said every fire company in Orleans County responded, along with several from Genesee and Niagara counties. Monroe County departments stood by on the eastern end of the county.
Getting water to fight the fire was a challenge. Four hydrants were used, and when they had used all they could from the municipal system, Cooley said they ran five-inch hose down Main Street to Butts Park and down East Center Street to the power plant by State Street Park to get water from Oak Orchard Creek. This gave them water to the back side as well as the front of the fire.
By mid afternoon, the smoke was so thick, Mayor Mike Sidari posted a message urging all residents on the southeast side of the village to stay indoors and keep doors and windows shut because of the potentially toxic smoke.
Sidari issued his thanks to the firefighters, the village Department of Public Works and police officers who assisted in any way. He said they have equipment on the scene to move things inside to put out the fire, which they expect will smolder for days.
“We plan to be here all day (Saturday) and Sunday and maybe even Monday,” Sidari said.
Thanks were also extended to numerous food venues in Medina that sent food to the site for firefighters. This included the Knights of Columbus who were serving their Lenten fish frys.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by Medina, Orleans County and New York State fire investigators.
Fire is not new to buildings in that area. Ed Grinnell’s “Medina – Here’s to Our Heritage” describes a fire in 1859 that wiped out several landmark buildings behind 601 Main St. (the current Medina Theater). Then he describes another fire on March 24, 1906, “When everything between 601 Main and 613 Main (then the Austin Dye Cold Storage) burned.” Grinnell also describes an 1873 fire at 613 Main St. that destroyed a flouring mill.
Sidari said when the investigations are complete, the village will assess whether the building can be salvaged.
