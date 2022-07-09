American Red Cross of Western New York has slated two blood drives in Niagara County over the next two weeks. Call 1-800-733-2767 or go to www.redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment at either of these sites:
— The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport, 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
— Lewiston Fire Company No. 1, 145 N. 6th St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 22.
ConnectLife has six drives slated in the next two weeks. Call 716-529-4270, email partnersupport@connectlife.org, or go to connectlife.simplybook.me/v2/ to book an appointment at:
— ChrisFit Personal Training, 4600 Witmer Industrial Estates, Niagara Falls, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today.
— ConnectLife’s Lewiston site, Niagara River Region Chamber, 895 Center St., 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 15.
— South Wilson Volunteer Fire Company, 4194 Chestnut Road, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 16 (Kristina Moley Memorial Blood Drive).
— ConnectLife’s Lockport site, 135 Main St., 1 to 6 p.m. July 14 and July 21, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 22.
