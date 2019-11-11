More than 400 parents, grandparents and kids laced up skates or enjoyed bumper cars on ice Monday during the Lockport Blue free family skate at Cornerstone CFCU Arena, which was underwritten by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police and Lockport Police Department.
Squeals of delight could be heard throughout the arena as a laser light show filled one rink while shouts and giggles filled the second rink as kids piled into bumper cars and collided with law enforcement officers.
The free skate was one in a series of activities planned by the Lockport Blue campaign to encourage positive engagement between the community and local law enforcement.
