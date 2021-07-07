Clean. Drain. Dry.
These simple instructions can do a lot to keep invasive species from spreading through different waterways, said Boat Steward Tyler Harrington.
Harrington has been spending his summer – starting May 28 for Memorial Day and ending Labor Day weekend – checking boats and kayaks, 10 hours-a-day, for signs of invasive species like purple loosestrife and spiny and fishhook waterflea, coming in and out of the Erie Canal.
“Nothing yet!” he said. “And that’s a good thing.”
This is the first year Harrington has worked for WNY PRISM, Western New York Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management, and its boat steward program. A Lockport-area native, Harrington is a student of the University at Buffalo in the environmental geoscience program. He said he’s always been interested in the environment.
Last year the boat steward program conducted 349,000 inspections all over New York state, according to a letter written by Nicole Smeenk, the program manager for WNY PRISM.
“Stewards set up a small foldable table, which they keep education and outreach materials on,” she wrote. “They spend most of their time walking throughout the park, interacting with boaters, giving a brief survey, looking for aquatic invasive species and educating the general public. 2021 will be the third year of the operation for this program.”
According to Smeenk, the program is funded through contracts with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, but that WNY PRISM is a local not-for-profit organization housed within SUNY Buffalo’s State’s Research Foundation.
Harrington said he is enjoying his summer and explained how easy it is for boaters to be responsible for themselves and their aquatic vehicles.
“You should clean, drain and dry, (your boats) before and after,” he said.
