Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow diminishing this morning. Partial clearing this afternoon. High 38F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.