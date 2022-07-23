Niagara County Sheriff’s Office K9 Atom has received a bullet- and stab-proof protective vest through the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
K9 Atom’s vest was embroidered with the phrase “In memory of K9 Relic, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ, EOW 2/3/22”.
The mission of Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is to provide bullet- and stab-proof vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The body armor is U.S. made, custom fitted and NIJ certified. Since its inception, the organization has provided more than 4,700 vests to K9s in all 50 states, thanks to private and corporate donations. Each vest has a value between $1,700 and $2,300 and comes with a five-year warranty.
Vested Interest assists dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.
For more information about Vested Interest, call 508-824-6978 or visit www.vik9s.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.