YOUNGSTOWN — Jie Yu, a 25 year-old woman from China, was reported missing to Canadian authorities after she was observed going over the Canadian Falls on Dec. 10, 2019.
More than seven months later, a woman's body was recovered on June 27 off of Lower River Road. With help from the U.S. Coast Guard Coast, a Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol retrieved the woman's body and the investigation into her identity began.
As the investigation continued, it was determined from evidence secured by Niagara County Sheriff's Investigator Brian Schell that the deceased female was possibly the subject of a missing person investigation being conducted by Niagara Regional Police Service in Ontario. DNA samples was collected from Yu's family, and from the body. They were submitted to the National Missing Persons DNA program in Canada.
A positive match was confirmed on Feb. 10.
Niagara County Sheriff's officials, in reporting the results of the investigation on Wednesday, called it “an example of terrific international law enforcement collaboration between two countries that resulted in answers for a grieving family in China."
