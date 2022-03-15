Bond financing secured for LMH construction

Catholic Health announced on Tuesday that it secured orders from several investors for $58.5 millioon in bonds to fund construction of Lockport Memorial Hospital.
In addition to the new hospital, which will become a campus of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, the bond financing will support cardiac catheterization room renovations at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo and other small infrastructure projects across the Catholic Health system.
Bank of America initiated the bond offering on behalf of Catholic Health on March 9, and the offering was closed after 30 minutes with more than $22 million in orders placed, according to JoAnn Cavanaugh, director of public relations. The bond documents will be finalized over the next week, selecting the final investors to make up the $58.5 million in financing.
“We are very pleased that investors support our strategy and vision for a hospital of the future in Lockport and have enabled our system to deliver on its commitment to provide sustainable, high quality healthcare in Niagara County,” Mark A. Sullivan, Catholic Health president and CEO, said. “This also signals, to those who may have doubted this project would happen, that a new way of delivering healthcare locally, with region-leading quality in a facility of the future, is coming to Lockport.”
Catholic Health broke ground on Lockport Memorial Hospital in late November. Construction continues at the site off South Transit Road between Shimer Drive and Ruhlmann Road, with completion set for mid 2023.
