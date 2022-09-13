Holly Edwards, owner of Lock City Books in the Bewley Building, got the OK from Lockport planning board members to house four kittens in two kennels within her bookstore. The business had recently renovated to create a cat room where children could sit and read to cats.
Edwards said the activity helped kids gain confidence in their reading and also socialized the animals who were being offered for adoption by rescue groups working with the business.
It was at the time of the renovations that Edwards was informed that her zoning was not concurrent with holding animals and would need a special permit from the building department.
“We weren’t aware of the restriction,” Edwards said directly before her meeting with the planning board. She also had a letter from Matt Martin, owner of the Bewley Building, with his written approval of the operations for the board to consider.
Edwards said that 16-cats had been adopted through the store since November of 2021, months before she started the construction in her store. During that time there was a small bench in which children could sit and read to the felines. Today, a door and window have been installed to create a space where interested adopters can see the cats out of their cages.
Each of the animals has vaccinations through the rescue agencies, Cat by Cat Inc. and Stars Inc., and have also been spaded or neutered, if they are of age for the procedure.
Interested book and cat lovers can fill out the paperwork right at the shop and Edwards brings that to the agencies. The store does not accept any reimbursement for adopting the cats, and in fact pays to feed them and keep the kennels clean.
Planning board member Marshall Roth said he’d make a motion, “for the kids,” and the board voted unanimously in favor.
The next step is for the Common Council to schedule a public hearing on the issue and it is the council’s decision, having seen the planning board’s recommendation for approval, that will decide if cats will be adopted out of the downtown bookstore.
