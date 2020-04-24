LEWISTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized approximately 70 pounds of as it was being smuggled into the country over the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge last week.

The marijuana was discovered in a commercial shipment. The shipment contained multiple items, including a large crate.

During a scan of the truck carrying the shipment, officers noticed an anomaly in the materials inside. The officers conducted a physical exam by removing boards from the large crate and discovered un-declared boxes.

A further examination revealed sealed packages whose contents tested positive for marijuana. The shipment has an estimated street value of $225,000.

“Even during these unprecedented times, our officers continue to step up and show their dedication to protecting our communities,” CBP Buffalo Port Director Jennifer De La O said. “From our cargo environment to our passenger environment, our officers are committed to intercepting these illicit drugs from being smuggled in.”

