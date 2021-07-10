Border agents seize more than $11M in cocaine

A Quebec man was arrested June 15 after trying to enter Canada at the Peace Bridge with more than $11 million in suspect cocaine.
The arrest announcement was made by Canada Border Services Agency, Southern Ontario Region, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's Niagara-on-the-Lake Border Integrity Team.
On June 15, a commercial truck being driven by Pardeep Singh, 24, of LaSalle, Quebec, was entering Canada at the Peace Bridge when it was referred for a secondary examination. Border agents then discovered and seized approximately 112.5 kg of suspected cocaine inside five duffle bags. The value of this seizure is estimated at $14 million in Canadian funds.
Singh was charged with importation of a controlled substance, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. He was scheduled to appear at the St. Catharines Courthouse on Friday.
Despite border restrictions in place due to COVID-19, commercial traffic continues. Cross-border supply chains are vital to the continued flow of goods, including food and medical supplies for all Canadians. CBSA continues to fulfill its mandate of stopping smuggling attempts of illegal narcotics.
“The Canada Border Services Agency plays an integral role in keeping our communities safe. Our officers have interrupted the smuggling attempt of a massive amount of narcotics, and have put a full stop to the ripple effect these narcotics would have in neighborhoods across our country. The CBSA is extremely proud of its officers and their ongoing role in safeguarding our borders," said Kim Upper, district director, Fort Erie District Operations, Canada Border Services Agency.
