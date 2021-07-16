Word that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may be ready to begin the loosening of pandemic-driven border closure rules with the U.S. is getting a positive response from federal and local leaders here.
Trudeau said on Thursday that Canada could start allowing fully vaccinated Americans into the country by mid-August for non-essential travel. The Canadian prime minister also said his country should be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September.
His comments came in a call with Canadian provincial leaders. A readout of the call was released by the prime minister’s office Thursday night.
U.S. Congressman Brian Higgins (D-Buffalo/Niagara Falls) said the comments were “welcome” and “long overdue.”
“The finish line is finally in sight for people who have been separated from their families and properties for way too long,” Higgins said “For Americans and Canadians who live along the border and frequently cross as a way-of-life, action lifting restrictions for those vaccinated can’t come soon enough.”
Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said both the U.S. and Canadian governments are being “careful” as they approach reopening the border.
“Both sides have increased the number of double-dose vaccination rates,” Restaino said. “This isn’t going to be an opening of the floodgates. They’ll slowly work back to a wide-open border.”
The mayor said the likelihood that vaccinated Americas will be the first travelers who are able to return to Canada only reinforces the need for residents here to get fully vaccinated.
“That’s why we keep driving people to get their shots,” Restaino said. “We’re moving in the right direction.”
In his comments, Trudeau noted that Canada’s current positive path of vaccination rate and public health conditions are the keys to the border re-opening.
“Canada would be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September,” the readout of the prime minister’s call read.
Trudeau said Canada leads G20 countries in vaccination rates with approximately 80% of eligible Canadians receiving one dose and over 50% of eligible citizens fully vaccinated. He said case numbers and severe illness caused by COVID-19 continue to decline across the country.
The readout indicated that provincial leaders “expressed their support of reopening plans, and agreed on the importance of ensuring clarity and predictability as initial steps are taken.”
Trudeau said he would share more details on his plans early next week.
Higgins, who serves as co-chair of both the Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group and the congressional Northern Border Caucus has been among the most vocal advocates for reopening the border
“This progress, following month after month of disappointing inaction, is welcome and long-overdue,” Higgins said.
