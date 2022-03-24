The Niagara County Legislature took the first step toward creation of the county’s first travel center this week, calling for a May public hearing on the proposal.
Richard Andres, chair of the legislature's economic development committee, suggested the county has needed a travel center for a while.
“We don’t have a location like this in Niagara County, so we don’t have anything equivalent to cater to that kind of customer, especially with the international bridge nearby,” he said.
The travel center would be built at Porter and Packard roads in Niagara Falls. The estimated minimum cost is $8.5 million.
Andrea Klyczek, assistant director of the Niagara County Center for Economic Development, said a travel center would help ease thruway congestion around the Peace Bridge by encouraging travelers to and from Canada to use the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge instead.
"We're a county with three international bridges, so any time that we can support that international bridge traffic is a good thing," Klyczek said.
The travel center would provide food accommodations, and laundry, refueling, repair and weigh stations for larger vehicles such as buses and trucks.
“It’s going to have quite a large impact on our sales tax, because there’s going to be a pretty good volume of business through there,” Andres said.
The public hearing on the proposed travel center will be held on May 3, at the county courthouse, beginning at 5:50 p.m. The purpose is to provide more information and receive public feedback on the project. The county is considering applying for a grant through the state Office of Community Renewal.
