ALBANY — The new year means New York lawmakers will be wrangling with new gun control measures at a statehouse that has already embraced some of the nation's strictest regulations on firearms.
One of the latest bills to emerge calls for a requirement that gun manufacturers install Global Positioning System technology on firearms before they are sold.
That measure, proposed by Assembylman Felix Ortiz, D-Brooklyn, notes approximately 500,000 guns are reported stolen each year, with many ending up being used by criminals.
"Installing a GPS tracking device in all guns manufactured will allow these guns to be tracked if stolen," the legislation states.
GPS is a system that provides location and time information anywhere there is an unobstructed line of sight from a device equipped with the technology to four or more GPS satellites
Though the Ortiz bill was filed just this week and lacks companion legislation in the state Senate, gun rights advocates are already taking aim at it.
Tom King, president of the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association and a member of the National Rifle Association's national board, said the technology to track firearms would be prohibitively expensive.
"They may believe this is an answer but just look at the logistical problems with this with this," said King. "This would probably take a $100 million investment, and whose satellite would be used?"
Similar proposals in other states have also spawned concern that GPS in guns could be used to track citizens involved in law-abiding activity such as hunting.
Also on the firearms front, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who often portrays himself as a national leader on gun control, says he will urge lawmakers this year to bar people from buying guns in New York if they are convicted of crimes in other states that would make them ineligible to purchase had the offenses taken place in New York.
"This new law will keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people and save lives," Cuomo said in promoting his measure.
He said he will include the proposal in the State of the State message he is scheduled to make January 8 at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany.
King said he is eagerly awaiting to see the bill Cuomo plans to file. "I am concerned with this because the devil is in the details," he said. "The reason I'm concerned is that federal law already prohibits this."
A leading gun control advocacy group, the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, put New York in the nation's top seven states in 2019 with the most stringent firearms laws.
Meanwhile, a popular firearms publication, Guns & Ammo, in 2019 rated New York as the nation's worst state for gun ownership.
Nationally, since the 2012 Sandy Hook schoolhouse massacre in Connecticut, the pendulum has been swinging in support of stronger gun control measures, with 350 gun safety laws being enacted in 45 states and the District of Columbia, according to the Giffords Law Center.
In 2019, New York lawmakers added a variety of new gun measures to the books.
They included a law aimed at keeping unattended guns out of the hands of minors and a "red flag" measure allowing law enforcement, family members and others to petition a court for a temporary order to remove firearms from people who pose a danger to themselves or others.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
