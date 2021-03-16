More than 30 quart-sized bottles of an unknown substance were found near the intersection of Black Nose Spring Road, near Upper Mountain Road at 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday. A hazmat team was called to the intersection to clean it up.
Witnesses driving in the area saw the bottles fall off the back of a yellow dump truck driving in the area. Though the strange liquid in the bottles has yet to be identified, many social media comments are jokingly assuming it’s urine.
If anyone has information regarding the vehicle or what might be in the bottles, they're asked to call Lewiston Police 754-8477.
