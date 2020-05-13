Bowling for the front line

Since COVID-19 pretty much wiped out live sporting events this spring and maybe this summer, a local professional bowler has found a way to adapt while raising money for charity.
Brad Angelo, who owns and operates Brad Angelo Lanes, is doing virtual bowling matches every Monday at noon with E.J. Tackett, a professional bowler based in Bluffton, Indiana. The matches are broadcast on the Ten in the Pit Pro Shop Facebook page.
Virtual bowling offers sports fans something fresh to follow during the pandemic, Angelo suggested.
"There is nothing. Everybody has been sick of watching 10-year-old NBA games," he said.
Angelo and Tackett decided to add a fundraising element to the matches to make them more meaningful.
"There's got to be something on the line ... so we came up with the idea of let's raise money for charity," Angelo said.
The bowlers' chosen charity is "front line workers." Angelo plans to donate whatever money he earns to Eastern Niagara Hospital, while Tackett's proceeds are earmarked for his local hospital in Indiana. Each week, spectators are encouraged to make pledges through GoFundMe. The winner of each match gets 60% of the money raised that day and the not-winner gets 40%.
As of Tuesday, $2,225 had been raised. The money will be turned over to the hospitals soon, Angelo said.
He and Tackett plan to continue doing virtual matches with different formats and raise money for different charities.
To watch the matches, check out facebook.com/pitnation2463.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.