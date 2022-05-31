Harrison Hazlett and Owen Smith will be the beneficiaries of the Niagara-Orleans Masonic Charity Bowling Tournament at 1 p.m. Saturday at Allie Brandt Lanes, which will include a 50/50, as well as basket raffles.
Smith is an 18-year old from Barker who complained of a bad back, which turned out to be a very aggressive cancer called choriocarcinoma. According to his mother, Stephanie Smith, Owen will have to be screened for many years. He had his last surgery in May of 2020 where they removed tumors pushing on his aorta.
“It wouldn’t have been possible without Oishei and Roswell Park,” Stephanie said. “We are praying for Harrison every day.”
While Hazlett and his family were not available for comment, according to the Harrison’s Fight group Facebook page, Hazlett suffered a seizure Sunday and is now hooked to a monitor, but is still holding his thumbs up in a photograph.
“We appreciate all of the prayers being sent our way,” read the post by Alex Hazlett, his father.
The bowling tournament has been going on for 36 consecutive years, until 2020 and 2021 where it was paused due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
There is no need to be a good bowler, said organizer Kevin Luckman, and encouraged the community to come and have some food and enjoy the basket raffles where most of the funds will be raised.
“We’re still looking for more baskets,” Luckman said.
Luckman can be contacted at 716-550-2795 or kaluckman@verizon.net.
