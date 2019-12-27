BUFFALO - A Town of Boston man who served on the executive board for the Greater Niagara Frontier Council of the Boy Scouts of America has been charged with having sexual contact with a pair of juveniles.
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn on Friday announced the filing of charges against 57-year-old Michael M. Meyers, a who previously served as the president of the Boy Scout council.
Prosecutors allege that between on or about December 2015 through August 2019, the defendant engaged in sexual conduct with a juvenile victim, starting when the victim was 11 years old, at locations in the Town of Boston and the Town of Hamburg.
They further alleged that between on or about May 2016 through September 2019, the defendant engaged in sexual conduct with a second juvenile victim, starting when the victim was 13 years old, also at a location in the Town of Boston.
While these allegations are not associated with his role with the council, prosecutors say the Boy Scouts of America took immediate action to preclude him from future participation in the organization.
The Erie County District Attorney's Office charged Meyers with: one count of course of sexual conduct against a child in the second degree, a class “D” felony; one count of sexual abuse in the first degree, a class “D” felony; two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, both class “A” misdemeanors; two counts of sexual abuse in the second degree, both class “A” misdemeanors and one count of sexual abuse in the third degree, a class “B” misdemeanor.
Meyers pleaded not guilty to the charges during a court appearance on Friday before Hamburg Town Court Justice Gerald P. Gorman. Gorman released Meyers on his own recognizance and issued orders of protection on behalf of both victims. Meyers is scheduled to return on Jan. 13 in Boston Town Court.
If convicted on all charges, Meyers faces a maximum of 14 years in prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.