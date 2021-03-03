Bradley responds to comptroller's audit letter

The superintendent of Lockport City School District on Wednesday addressed a coming district audit by the Office of the State Comptroller (OSC) and, simultaneously, critical claims of a district resident who recently petitioned the state comptroller for an audit.
OSC's Division of Local Government and School Accountability informed Superintendent Michelle Bradley by letter dated March 2 that the audit "will focus on evaluating District operations with the goal of promoting efficiency and protecting District assets from loss or misuse."
The letter followed Lockport resident Jim Shultz's formal petition to OSC, in early February, for a review of the district's acquisition of a facial recognition-capable surveillance system. His petition raised questions about a district security consultant's possible conflict of interest while facilitating the purchase of an Aegis software suite-powered system, the bidding process and the possible use of district resources to peer into Shultz's background after he began questioning the pursuit.
In a written statement, emailed to the Union-Sun & Journal late Wednesday afternoon, Bradley said she has no knowledge what, exactly, OSC intends to review and then denied several of Shultz's assertions in his OSC petition.
"The only communication the Lockport City School District has received from the State Comptroller’s office is the March 2, 2021 letter, which is the routine communication the Comptroller sends to a school district to initiate the audit process under the Comptroller’s school district audit program. As is usual at this stage of the audit process, the scope of the Comptroller’s audit has not yet been identified," Bradley's statement read. "The Comptroller last issued an audit report for the District in January 2016, and the District has been expecting for some time that the Comptroller would return for another periodic audit."
The remainder of Bradley's statement follows.
"Despite repeated incorrect claims to the contrary, the fact is that the Aegis System was purchased through a competitive bidding process. The District independently evaluated the Aegis System’s capability and effectiveness in the school setting and relied on input in that regard from the District’s Smart School Bond Act consultant ECC Technologies as well as the District’s architect Trautman Associates. The Aegis System was evaluated solely on the basis of whether it was in the District’s best interests to install the System.
"The claims regarding an alleged 'investigation' are similarly incorrect. The fact is, at no time did the Board of Education or administration of the District initiate, authorize, or conduct any such alleged investigation, nor did the District spend any funds with regard to any such alleged investigation. In terms of context, during April 2018, a District administrator received an e-mail from a company that asked the District to consider its competing facial and object recognition product. The District engaged in a due diligence review of the product, and during that process, the District was provided with the unsolicited information relating to Mr. Schultz referenced in the May 9, 2018 e-mail attached to the petition.
"The District looks forward to cooperating with the Comptroller’s office on the upcoming audit no matter which areas of District operations are within the scope of the audit, and in any event the District is confident that its implementation of the Aegis System, which was approved by both the Smart School Bond Act Review Board and the State Education Department, was in all respects compliant with the law and in the best interests of the District’s students, staff and visitors."
