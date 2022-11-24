Here are a few of the comments we made when we visited Medina recently: “Oh, my gosh!”; “Do you believe this?”; and my favorite, “This is delicious.”
It was a day of surprises and it happened a couple weeks ago, when my friend, Eva Nicklas, and I were deciding where to go for lunch. I suggested Medina and she told me she’d never been there.
That was my first surprise. Eva, a native of Lewiston and longtime spokesperson for the Lewiston Council on the Arts, is someone who always has her finger on the pulse of everything hip and happening in her community.
As for me, I’d been wanting to get to Medina since I was the editor of a food magazine for this newspaper a couple years ago and had written about the increasing number of interesting restaurants in the historic canalside village, from Zambistro to Mile 303 to the Shirt Factory, adding to many popular restaurants already there.
I’d been especially wanting to try Mariachi De Oro, with its authentic Mexican food and its horse saddles for bar seats. I checked Google to make sure Mariachi De Oro was open and off we went on a beautiful fall day.
Except Mariachi De Oro was not open. Clearly you cannot always believe what you read on the internet.
Undeterred, I knew we had options up and down and around Main Street, so we decided to take a walk.
We strolled past Harvest, the new farm-to-table restaurant in the recently renovated and award-winning Bent’s Opera House. When I peered through the gleaming streetscape windows and saw diners at white linen-bedecked tables, my heart skipped a beat as it usually does at the thought of trying an exciting new restaurant.
We went inside wide-eyed over the renovations in the old opera house, recently honored for its amazing redo by the Western New York Landmark Association. The restaurant was just off the lobby, exuding contemporary elegance, with booths recalling the mood of Hollywood in the 1920s. We felt pretty fancy as we watched the chef and staff work in the open kitchen. It didn’t take long before they delivered some colorfully plated dishes, including a Tuscan chicken sandwich with spinach, mushrooms and roasted peppers, a turkey Reuben on marble rye, and a harvest salad of arugula, shaved Brussels sprouts, apple slaw, burrata and toasted pepitas.
Surprised and delighted at our good luck, we enjoyed our delicious lunch, and after admiring the hotel a bit more and watching a lobby video showcasing the stunning rooms available, we went on our way.
It turned out to be an afternoon of delights. I had no idea there were so many captivating shops on Main Street and beyond, which I learned later were the result of a decades-long effort to charm up the village. We hadn’t planned to shop but the stores lured us inside.
• • •
The first shop we entered was the Mystic Dragon’s Lair. We were amazed to find so many choices of crystals, stones and herbs. In the back room, there’s a large purple dragon artfully displayed among statues and rocks for sale. Co-owner Cassandra Wengewicz was warm and welcoming as she told us the place was her dream come true.
After we left that shop, it became like a game for Eva and me. Each new doorway lured us inside.
We went into the Herbalty Cottage, where owner Bonnie Heck showed us the salt rooms and infrared light saunas in the back. In the front, there are salt lamps, along with all sorts of fun items like jewelry, herbs, and a wide assortment of olive oil and vinegars. I’m very interested in salt rooms and infrared saunas, and we had a nice chat with Bonnie about her nutritionist, the reiki she offers, and other options for wellness.
A little further down the street, inside what used to be the Medina Journal-Register, was a consignment shop called the Downtown Browsery Co-op, full of crafts and gifts so colorful and inviting that I had to buy something. It was hard to choose, but I bought a pumpkin scented candle for Thanksgiving, and the shop keeper, a co-op member, told us there were more consignments around the corner at Modern Mercantile of Medina. So we went there too and found another clean, colorful and inviting department store-styled shop, also full of holiday decorations, crafts and antiques.
We had such fun on our walk-about, but there were so many places we didn’t get to, especially Della’s Chocolates, though we did stop for a crunchy good chocolate chip cookie at Case-Nic’s, simply because we couldn’t help ourselves.
There was a book store I wanted to stop in, and a cigar shop and several tempting clothing and gift stores including the well-known Blissett’s Specialty Shop, but we were running out of time. We opted for the English Rose Tea Shoppe, giving in to the allure of its pretty English-themed retail offerings of tea pots, saucers and more.
It was there we came across the best surprise of the day. We started chatting with a woman who said she was watching the store for her friend, owner Cindy Robinson.
Georgia Thomas told us that Medina is the best kept secret among small towns in America.
“It’s just an ideal place to live,” she said, describing how she is actively involved with the Medina Historical Society and museum, which she pointed out was holding a wonderful holiday exhibit of bridal dresses through the ages, including the one she wore when she married Terry Thomas, a career military man who specialized in disarming bombs and retired as a major. They were both Medina natives and ended up living in many other places throughout the world. When he died, she returned to Medina and now lives in her childhood home.
“This is a special place,” Georgia told us of the village. We were inclined to agree.
The bridal gown exhibit, which opens Saturday, is one event among many holiday activities planned for that day.
“And I’m going to be the grand marshal in the Christmas parade,” Georgia added proudly.
Hearing her glowing praise of her hometown, we could understand why she was picked to lead such a joyful celebration.
• • •
Waving goodbye to Georgia, Eva and I headed out to our car, buzzing from the good energy of such an interesting and delightful day. We made a vow to return to Medina as soon as possible to see all the spots we missed.
Meanwhile, those who want to check out Medina for themselves should know that Georgia will preside over a tree lighting and fireworks display prior to the annual Parade of Lights starting at 6 p.m. Saturday.
There’s a long list of other events planned for the day, including a Home for the Holidays 5K run, the indoor farmers and holiday market at 345 Main St., Pets on Parade, free kids movies, train rides with Santa at the Medina Railroad Museum, music and so much more, with many retailers participating and more events planned throughout the holiday season.
So, that’s how it’s done. I applaud Medina.
It’s a challenging and long-term venture to bring back a downtown that has lost its spark. Sometimes it’s due to the faith and fortitude of just a small group of people who sometimes have to drag the naysayers forward into the future while stubbornly protecting historic treasures from the past, but even if everyone is on board, it is a Herculean task.
I just wanted to say kudos to all of those who kept the faith and refused to quit over the past 30 years. Of course there’s still more to do. Isn’t that true of any forward-moving venture?
If you’re like Eva and you’ve never been to Medina, or if you haven’t been there for a while, consider kicking off the holiday season on Saturday for the start of all the “Olde Tyme Christmas” events. Visit https://www.christmasinmedina.com for the details.
I’m betting that, like Eva and me, other visitors will be inspired by efforts in Medina that are now fortifying and breathing fresh life into the historic treasures already there. Within those dogged efforts now bearing fruit, perhaps there are some fresh ideas of growth and evolution for us all to consider.
