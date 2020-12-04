Lockport parents have been notified that due to an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases within the Lockport City School District, the district will go to remote-only learning from Dec. 14 to Jan. 18.
In a text message from Superintendent Michelle Bradley sent to district parents and guardians Friday afternoon, Bradley said the time off, “allows for a buffer period before and after winter recess, which is scheduled for Dec. 23 through Jan. 1.”
“Although the LCSD is not yet in a yellow, orange or red zone at this time, the district continues to monitor both the regional and its internal confirmed positive COVID-19 cases data,” Bradley said.
An anticipated return to hybrid instruction, involving blue and gold cohort groups of Lockport students is Jan. 19, she said.
Besides an unspecified increased number of new COVID-19 cases in the district, Bradley cited other reasons for a change to remote-only instruction. They included:
• an increase in parents and older students requesting a change from the hybrid instructional model to the remote instructional model.
• an increase in the district absentee rate among students
• staffing constraints due to precautionary quarantining by local health departments
• a shortage of substitute teachers
• it's a proactive plan to contain the spread of the virus in Lockport schools.
In shifting to remote only learning, the hybrid blue and gold model is not used.
Instead, students will begin daily, remote instruction Monday through Friday, following the teachers' schedules established in September.
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday Instructional hours will be as follows:
• Elementary Schools — 9:10 a.m. to 3:35 p.m.
• Emmet Belknap Intermediate School — 8:30 a.m. to 2:55 p.m.
• North Park Junior High School — 8:12 a.m. to 2:42 p.m.
• Lockport High School — 7:40 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
• Lockport High School West — 8 a.m. to 2:28 p.m.
Wednesday instructional hours for LCSD remote learning will be as follows:
• Grades K-4 — 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
• Grades 5-5 — 8:40 to 11:40 a.m.
• Grades 7-12 — 9 a.m. to noon
Meals will continue to be available for students every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at North Park as well as Charles Upson and Roy B. Kelley elementary schools.
