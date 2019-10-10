Artisanal brewers are expected to set up their vats in the hamlet of Bergholz.
At the site of the old Meeting Place restaurant on Niagara Road, Barge Brewing Company, LLC, plans to set up shop as a nano-brewery and event venue with two buildings on the property covering 10,600 square feet.
The first floor of one of the buildings will house the brewery. The second floor will function as a tap room, tasting area and a modal space for small events. The other structure will offer a full bar and restaurant, with a kitchen prep area and additional event space on the second floor meant for weddings and banquets.
The new proprietors, Jeremy Hogan and James Soliday, also intend to set up an outdoor seating space for warmer months.
According to documents from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency, the project was approved for a $200,000 loan with a term just over five years for the $750,000 project.
The paperwork indicates the company will produce nearly 22 full time equivalent positions within three years, but did not disclose the salary range of the full- or part-time status of the jobs.
Hogan and Soliday will use their loan to purchase kitchen equipment, inventory and advertising.
