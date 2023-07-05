More than $8.9. million is being awarded in Niagara County through the Bridge NY initiative, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced Wednesday.
Statewide, more than $516 million was awarded to 141 local governments to rehabilitate and replace bridges and culverts. Bridge NY is an infrastructure hardening initiative to combat climate change by reducing the risk of flooding and improve the resiliency of structures. A top priority is projects that benefit environmental justice communities, according to Hochul's office.
Seven projects in Niagara County were selected for funding. They are:
— Replacement of the Route 271 bridge over Jeddo Creek in Middleport, $1.7 million to Niagara County.
— Replacement of the Carmen Road bridge over Golden Hill Creek in Barker, $1.575 million to Niagara County.
— Replacement of the Baer Road culvert carrying the tributary to Twelve Mile Creek, $871,000 to the Town of Cambria.
— Replacement of the East High Street culvert, $860,000 to the Town of Lockport.
— Replacement of the Plaza Drive bridge over Bergholz Creek, $2.3 million to the Town of Wheatfield.
— Replacement of the Balmer Road and Ransomville Road culverts carrying the tributary to Twelve Mile Creek in Porter, $1.65 million combined to Niagara County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.