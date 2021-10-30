John Brundo and Ann Fisher Bale, multi-media advertising consultants, and Leann Belfield, classified sales consultant, want businesses in the area to know that the Union-Sun & Journal can assist them in achieving and exceeding their goals.
“We’re not sales people, we’re consultants, and we talk to business owners on a daily basis, whether they’re current customers or prospects, on how we can help them bring people in through their front door,” Brundo explained.
“I am a firm believer in our hometown newspapers and putting your information out there to the community that is dedicated to patronizing local businesses,” said Belfield, a 34-year member of the sales team. “I love working with people and assisting them in a quick and efficient manner.”
The US&J offers more than traditional print advertising, glossy flyers, magazines and direct mail pieces that newspapers are known for. Keeping up with the times, the sales team also provides ad design, digital advertising on lockportjournal.com as well as behavioral targeting, geo-targeting, geo-fencing, e-mail marketing, social media, website building, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, digital recruitment marketing and more.
“People think that we can only reach Niagara County or portions of Orleans County, but no, we can reach anywhere you want in the United States," Brundo said. "You tell me what locations you want me to geo-target and we can actually do that.”
An example, he said: Marketing to snowbirds in West Palm Beach, Florida, for a client.
In its 200th year in publication, a new approach was taken by the US&J to reach travelers possibly headed to its circulation area. Rack cards utilizing a QR code were placed at Thruway rest stops, inviting travelers to link to a newspaper-produced travel and tourism e-guide for the Niagara region. The US&J has also partnered with sister newspapers to do destination-based marketing for the spring and summer tourist season, promoting local businesses and attractions in non-local markets.
William Sipple’s business Frames by Ames, 36D East Ave., has been operating in Lockport for more than 25 years and he has done business with the US&J for just as long.
“They built my website, they do the hosting for it so I don’t have to do a thing. All I have to do is give them my data and they put it all together,” Sipple said. “I just gave them the photos and the verbiage and they did the rest. I get quite a bit of traffic on the website.”
Sipple said he has referred to the US&J people who have commented on his business’ webpage and he feels the relationship has constituted a solid business investment. When shopping around and considering web developers, Sipple said he found developers would have been a more costly option that may not have provided the same personalized attention. For Frames By Ames, Brundo has worked closely with Sipple on in-paper advertising and a flyer in addition to the website.
Frank and Jessica Trayer, owners of Tater Cakes, 5714 South Transit Road, have been advertising in the "hard copy" US&J for four years.
“With the paper we’ve been able to reach a broader market than maybe social media would,” Jessica said, explaining that her and her husband like to read the tangible paper and want to help keep that going as well. “There are a lot of people who read the paper and we want to reach them too.”
Tater Cakes is one of the community partners celebrating the US&J's bicentennial by taking part in its Business Passport contest, which is ongoing through Nov. 4. More than 100 businesses in eastern Niagara and western Orleans counties are listed destinations to visit for stickers, the collecting of which adds up to chances at great prizes supplied by businesses including Mills Jewelers, Newfane Lumber, Spalding Hardware and Pies Furniture.
Behind the headlines
In conjunction with its 200th anniversary, the Union-Sun & Journal is undertaking a weekly series that explores the various roles this newspaper plays in the community and in readers’ homes and lives. Look for a new article or essay in this spot every Saturday.
