The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission, the bi-national entity that owns and operates the Rainbow, Whirlpool Rapids and Lewiston-Queenston Bridges between Canada and the United States, recently elected its 2022 slate of officers.
K. Geoffrey Topping of Ontario was elected chairperson, and Harry R. Palladino of Gasport was elected vice-chairperson. In addition, Murna L. Dalton of Ontario was elected secretary, and Kathleen L. Neville of Wilson was elected treasurer. Barton J.M. Maves of Ontario, and Francis A. Soda of the State of Niagara Falls comprise the other members of the NFBC Board.
U.S. Commissioners serve at the pleasure of the governor of New York, and Canadian commissioners serve at the pleasure of the premier of the Province of Ontario. All officers hold their respective office for one-year until the next annual meeting, unless the commission deems a change is necessary.
A resident of Guelph, Ont., Topping was appointed to the c ommission in March 2020. He is the vice president of People & Culture at Challenger Motor Freight Inc., and has over 30 years of progressive operations and human resources experience.
A member of the commission since March 2014, Palladino currently serves as the business manager of Laborers’ Local 91, and has served in various positions throughout his extensive career with the organization. He is also the owner/operator of Palladino Paving and Construction.
Born and raised in Niagara Falls, Ont., and now a resident of Guelph, Dalton is retired following a 40+ year career in telecommunications at Bell Canada and Rogers Communications.
Appointed to the commission in March 2012, Neville is a public relations and brand management professional. Neville previously served as senior vice president at Hill and Knowlton Public Relations International in New York City and as a senior consultant at Ketchum Public Relations in Washington, D.C. She is a former director of Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo and the author of non-fiction books and articles on gender issues and conduct in today’s workplaces, schools and sports.
Maves was appointed to the commission in January 2019, and is the owner and CEO at Sterlingbridge. He is a former regional councillor at the Regional Municipality of Niagara (November 2010 to November 2018) and was a member of Provincial Parliament for Niagara Falls from June 1995 to October 2003.
Appointed to the commission in March 2012, Soda retired in 2010 after a 41-year teaching career. He taught at Niagara Falls High School for 23 years and is also an adjunct at Erie Community College and Niagara University. A former Niagara Falls City Council member, twice, he also served on the Love Canal Area Revitalization Agency.
