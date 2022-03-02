LEWISTON — The 2022 slate of officers for the The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission, the bi-national entity that owns and operates the Rainbow, Whirlpool Rapids and Lewiston-Queenston bridges between Canada and the United States, was recently elected. K. Geoffrey Topping of Guelph, Ontario, was elected chairperson and Harry R. Palladino of Gasport was elected vice-chair.
In addition, Murna L. Dalton of Guelph, Ontario, was elected secretary and Kathleen L. Neville of Wilson was elected treasurer.
Barton J. M. Maves of Ontario and Francis A. Soda of Niagara Falls, N.Y., are the other members of the board.
U.S. commissioners serve at the pleasure of the New York Governor and Canadian commissioners serve at the pleasure of the Ontario Premier. All officers hold their respective office for one year, until the next annual meeting, unless the commission deems a change is necessary.
About the officers:
Topping was appointed to the commission in March 2020. He's the vice president of people and culture at Challenger Motor Freight Inc.
Palladino has served on the commission since March 2014. He's the business manager of Laborers' Local 91 and the owner-operator of Palladino Paving and Construction.
Dalton is retired after a more-than 40-year career in telecommunications with Bell Canada and Rogers Communications.
Neville is a public relations and brand management professional. She's also current vice chair of the board of trustees of the Miss America Organization, and a trustee of Niagara University and Wilson Community Library.
