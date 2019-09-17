7 bridges in eastern Niagara labeled 'poor'

A recent report finds that several bridges in Niagara County are in poor condition and require some structural repairs.
The report, titled "Preserving Buffalo-Niagara Bridges: The condition and funding needs of the Buffalo-Niagara Falls Aging Bridging System" was put out by TRIP, a national transportation research non-profit group. The report, which used information from the 2018 Federal Highway Administration Bridge Inventory, found that 8% (91 of 1,164) locally and state maintained bridges in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls area were rated by the federal agency as poor / structurally deficient.
In eastern Niagara County, two bridges are mentioned that are the list of the 25 most heavily traveled bridges in poor condition: the Robinson Road bridge over the Erie Canal and the Bear Ridge Road bridge over Tonawanda Creek Road. The two bridges reportedly experience combined average daily traffic of 13,650 vehicles.
The report also labels as in poor condition: the North Adam Street bridge in the city of Lockport, the Route 425 bridge over 12 Mile Creek in Wilson, the Newfane Wilson-Burt Road bridge over Hopkins Creek, the Slayton Settlement Road bridge over the Erie Canal in Gasport and the Griswold Street bridge over a tributary of Mud Creek in Wolcottsville. The North Adam Street bridge has been closed for several years.
According to the TRIP report, the Federal Highway Administration estimates it would cost $3.6 billion to rehabilitate all poor / structurally deficient bridges in New York state.
“New York’s bridges are a critical component of the state’s transportation system, providing connections for personal mobility, economic growth and quality of life,” said Will Wilkins, TRIP’s executive director. “Without increased and reliable transportation funding, numerous projects to improve and preserve aging bridges in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls area and statewide will not move forward, hampering New York’s ability to efficiently and safety move people and goods.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.