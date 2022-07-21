Rivi-Erie is returning to the Lock City.
Five years ago, Ellen Martin was completing her master’s thesis in museum studies with an emphasis on public art, and was inspired by urban beaches worldwide. In a play on words, she dubbed her project at the canal widewaters “Rivi-Erie,” paying homage to the Riviera, the famed coastland between France and Italy. With two truckloads of sand, some beach chairs, toys for the kids, and most importantly a disappearing piece of artwork (“Lock-ness Monster”) by master sand sculptor Todd Pangborn, a beach for Lockport was born.
On behalf of the Lockport Public Arts Council, Pangborn is returning to make another sand sculpture this weekend. Martin says the planned piece is “right out of a storybook.”
The Grigg Lewis Foundation is underwriting the $2,500 cost of the sand and Pangborn’s travel from his home base in Jamestown.
Pangborn’s new sculpture will be sprayed with glue so that it lasts up to a week. When it breaks down, Rivi-Erie will be back at the widewaters.
“There’s no swimming, but it’s a beach experience. People can sunbathe and do stuff you would at a beach,” Martin said.
