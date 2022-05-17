'Brother's Keeper' grant inspires

Asiaki Barrett, the coordinator of the My Brother’s Keeper grant at Lockport schools, introduced herself and some of the MBK ambassadors at a public meeting in City Hall, Monday night.
Barrett also addressed the shooting in Buffalo, which authorities have called the work of a White supremacist, which segued into what she had to say about the grant.
“So here we are with our vision for the MBK,” she said. “That young men of color access their inner strength to achieve their purpose and potential with the support of vibrant school, family and community partnerships, and the key word here is partnerships.”
The second of many more community meetings – the first took place in the foyer of Lockport high school’s auditorium in March – was was a success, said Barrett. There was a “push and pull” and “ebb and flow”, she said, between praising the program and sharing concerns.
Many of those concerns surrounded the lack of Black male teachers in the district, but alternately praised the Nurturing Fathers program being implemented by the school.
Paul Patterson said that something happens when young men of color see successful men in the community to whom they can relate. He has been participating in the Nurturing Fathers classes at the high school.
“I think that as the classes continue, we need to have younger men of color in this program, because there are successful men there with the same background that I do,” Patterson said. “Younger men need to see that today. They’re not seeing that in the schools. This is something that they need to see – almost immediately – that there are some successful men in this area.”
Barrett also asked community members to complete a survey, if they haven’t already, which can be accessed through tejoin.com with the exchange number 848-753-279.
Through analysis of data given by stakeholders, whether they are parents, students or other community members, Barrett said she and her team can implement changes and present those changes to the community again, and ask for more input. Barrett estimated the next community meeting will occur in June.
MBK ambassadors at the meeting included Khari Demos, a young Black man who achieved his potential working with the Buffalo Bills and other accomplishments in the field of communications after graduating in 2013 from Lockport schools.
Demos said he did not want to be an anomaly and is excited to work in this initiative. He shared a story with the crowd that spoke to the inner potential in every student and said he wanted to help.
“My cousin, in high school he had a lot of things going on outside of school,” Demos said. “A lot of things that would hold you back from doing your homework and studying for that quiz. … He got labeled and all these teachers responded to ‘this way about him’, ‘that way about him.’ He brushes past, he gets out of high school, right? He gets off on his own in college. He’s on the Dean’s List.”
The audience applauded heartily.
“I share that because I don’t want those kids who do have that label now to stick with that label forever,” he continued. “Because if you’re not helping that person at their lowest moment, I don’t want you applauding them at their highest.”
