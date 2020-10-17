Everybody knows the phrase, “The clothes make the man,” but is it the same true for man’s best friend? In short – do the clothes make the dog?
That’s the angle that 17-year-old Mount Saint Mary Academy senior Kylie Cocca is betting on with her “Bubba’s Bow Ties” business.
Kylie said the idea started in a classroom for entrepreneurship, which mandated each student to come up with a business. Kylie said she’s always loved dogs, and loved to see dogs out and about.
“I always see dogs walking around with clothes, and I think, ‘That’s so cute,’ ” she said. “That’s how the idea got started.”
The business plan made some traction and after four hours of putting the bow ties together, and naming the venture after her own dog, Bubba, who was rescued from a puppy mill, Kylie was ready to unveil the final part of her business plan.
“I started the Bubba’s Bow Ties business to help dogs who are in need to be adopted and to help make them more stylish. I love dogs and love to visit shelters with this! I plan to hopefully show off the bow ties to make the wonderful and adoptable dogs get homes,” she said.
Bow ties made by Kylie were expected be on display at the Niagara County SPCA. Each bow tie sale will generate $1 for the shelter. Anything extra after material costs will also be donated to the shelter, Kylie said.
While their owners might get jealous, the accessory is only for dogs, though Kylie said that plans are in the works to make smaller ones for cats as well.
“We are so grateful to Kylie for coming up with this sweet and wonderful idea! The smiles on the shelter dog’s faces were priceless when we put on their bow ties and kind acts like this really do make a difference in finding them their forever homes,” said Kimberly LaRussa, director of community engagement at Niagara County SPCA.
More information can be found buy following bubbas_bowties on Instagram.
Commented
