Members of the Lockport school board agreed to delay the adoption of the district's budget until April 1.
The proposed $106.32 million budget would be balanced by a $39.88 million tax levy.
The school board was set to adopt the budget at its Wednesday meeting but decided unanimously to delay the vote, as several trustees expressed concerns over the effect the COVID-19 outbreak on state finances.
Deborah Coder, the assistant superintendent of finance and management services, assured the trustees that the district fiscally will survive any challenge caused by COVID-19.
"We weathered the 2008 tsunami so to speak," Coder said, adding that the district lost $8 million in financial aid from the state that year.
Trustee Kyle Lambalzer was concerned with the fiscal projections of the district's health reserves.
"I could very well see health reserve going to zero this year ... those cases that become hospitalized become very expensive," Lambalzer said.
With the concern over social distancing and people physically congregating, Trustee Heather Hare asked how would the May budget vote and trustee election be held.
Superintendent Michelle Bradley said there is an indication from the state that they will pass an on-time state budget and that she is not sure at this moment how a local budget vote will happen. Bradley added there has been some state discussion to cancel budget votes and "empower" district school boards to just approve budgets under the tax caps.
Trustee Edward Sandell said there is also discussion about canceling trustee elections and awarded trustees, up for re-election this year, another year on the board.
Coder said the latest trustees could approve a budget was April 24.
In an interview after the meeting, Coder told the Union-Sun & Journal that the health liability reserve, contains $2 million, but the district only has to pay the first $150,000 per patient as a result of the district having stop loss policy.
When asked if she was worried about state aid being reduced, Coder said she's not.
"Right now, no I'm not worried about and neither is administration here. We did weather the big financial storm of 2008. We are prepared to continue to look at our expenditure budget, and if we need to there might be some positions that we don't fill that we really want and need for our students," Coder said.
Coder, who also is the district's clerk, said petitions will be available starting April 3, but that those interested in picking up petitions must have them mailed as the district office is closed currently. Coder said to call her office at 478-4828.
