Buffalo Catholic Bishop Edward Scharfenberger has returned to active ministry a priest who was placed on administrative leave in March pending the investigation of a sexual misconduct claim dating back to 2011.
The move followed a recommendation from the Independent Review Board for the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, which Scharfenberger said reviewed available documentation related to the case and determined the allegation to be unsubstantiated. In a release announcing the reinstatement, Scharfenberger said the Erie County District Attorney also determined that there was no basis for pursuing criminal charges related to the allegations.
Karalus served as one of the top aides to Scharfenberger and was accused of misconduct by a man who said the alleged abuse took place in 2001 when he was a minor.
In a statement released by the law firm Personius Melber, LLP, Karalus expressed gratitude to the bishop and members of the review board while noting that he has denied the allegation since it was first made.
“I am very grateful to Bishop Scharfenberger and the Independent Review Board for conducting an extensive investigation which exonerated me and for returning me to my ministerial duties," Karalus said. “When this allegation was first made, I stated that there has never been any misconduct involving a penitent during the Sacrament of Reconciliation nine years ago. I am looking forward to once again serving the faithful of our church.”
Scharfenberger said Karalus will resume his previous role as Vicar General, joining the Rev. Monsignor Sal Manganello who also serves as the diocese of Buffalo’s other Vicar General. Karalus will also be working with the leadership team of the diocese to support the recently announced Renewal Initiative while sharing various administrative duties in collaboration with Manganello, Scharfenberger said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.