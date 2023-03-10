Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.