During a court appearance on Friday, a Buffalo man admitted to being part of a drug distribution ring with ties to the City of Niagara Falls.
U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced that Omar Vazquez-Baez, a/k/a Tutu, 26, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and distribution of, five kilograms or more of cocaine. The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum of life, and a $10,000,000 fine.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura A. Higgins, who is handling the case, stated that between July 2017 and Sept. 29, 2017, the defendant conspired with others to distribute cocaine in the Niagara Falls area for a drug trafficking organization led by co-defendant Cesar Rivera-Figueroa. Vazquez-Baez regularly distributed quantities of cocaine to customers on behalf of the Rivera-Figueroa organization.
On Sept. 13, 2017, investigators intercepted a phone call between Rivera-Figueroa and the defendant. After contacting some of his co-defendants, Rivera-Figueroa told Vazquez-Baez, “I have some lockers for you to take a look at. I already gave six, but for you to see them and offer them around. . . .I’m like a display cabinet right now.” The defendant then met with Rivera-Figueroa and collected several packaged quantities of cocaine. Later that day, Vazquez-Baez called Rivera-Figueroa to ask for more cocaine. During the conversation, the defendant asked Rivera-Figueroa for more cocaine, but Rivera-Figueroa indicated he was out of supply. In response, Vazquez-Baez stated “damn, I had half for today and it was already gone over night, bastard!” explaining that he had a half-kilogram of cocaine and sold it quickly. Vazquez-Baez then stated “I have three chickens for sure,” indicating that he had customers prepared to purchase 375 grams of cocaine.
The defendant was arrested on Sept. 29, 2017, inside his residence on Seventh Street in Buffalo. During the execution of a search warrant, investigators recovered a .22 caliber firearm; ammunition; multiple quantities of suspected cocaine and marijuana; drug paraphernalia including a vacuum sealer and bag, razors, scales, metal press, cut, and packaging material; and numerous cell phones.
Vazquez-Baez is one of 12 defendants charged in this case and the ninth to be convicted.
The plea is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Safe Streets Task Force, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Gary Loeffert; the Drug Enforcement Administration, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Ray Donovan, New York Field Division; the Buffalo Police Department, under the direction of Commissioner Byron Lockwood; and the New York State Police, under the direction of Major Edward Kennedy.
Vazquez-Baez is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 22, 2020, before Judge Vilardo.
