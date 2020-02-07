A Buffalo man charged with hanging the family's pet cat and sending photos to two juveniles has been indicted.
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said 41-year-old Antonio Martin of Buffalo was arraigned before State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges Friday on an indictment charging him with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, a class “E” felony, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
It is alleged that on the evening of Sept. 7, Martin killed a cat by hanging the family pet inside an apartment on Carolina Street in Buffalo. Prosecutors allege that Martin later sent photos of the dead animal to his children via text.
Martin is scheduled to return to court on Feb, 19. He was released on his own recognizance.
If convicted on all charges, he faces a maximum sentence of 2 years in jail.
Flynn cited the Buffalo Police Department and the SPCA Serving Erie County for their work in the investigation.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Rachel Kranitz McPhee of the DA’s Animal Cruelty Unit.
