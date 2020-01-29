FILE - In this May 5, 2019, file photo Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks during a game of bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb. Lee Enterprises will buy Berkshire Hathaway's BH Media Group publications and The Buffalo News for $140 million, the company said Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. The deal covers 30 daily newspapers in 10 states as well as 49 paid weekly publications with digital sites and 32 other print products. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)