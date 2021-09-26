Buffalo Stand Down returning to serve veterans

The Stand Down is a one-day event designed to provide services and information to all veterans in the Western New York area. After a year away, the Buffalo Stand Down will be returning from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park. The Stand Down will provide veterans with a wealth of resources in one convenient location.
The Stand Down was a principle first introduced during the Vietnam War. It was designed to give those military personnel on the front lines of battle an opportunity to experience a place of safe haven and rest. We invite veterans to join us for a day where needs can be met, where they can experience rest and camaraderie with fellow servicemen and women.
This event is open to all veterans of the U.S. Military, regardless of discharge status. All veterans can obtain information about VA health care and other Veteran benefits information, education, free haircuts, social and family services, and more.
The Stand Down will connect homeless veterans or those at risk of homelessness with information and services to include housing, legal advice, and additional critical services. Employers will also be on site ready to interview and hire. Veterans need to bring a copy of DD-214 discharge papers, military ID, VA ID card, or a license with Veteran status to present at registration. NFTA Metro will be providing free transportation for veterans on the day of the event with proper documentation.
“We are very excited to bring this impactful event back this year,” said Kathy Zunner, Chief Development Officer at the Veterans One-stop Center of WNY. “The event targets homeless Veterans but the resources are critical and available to all Veterans that wish to attend. We learned very quickly in 2020 that uncontrollable changes can put anyone at risk of homelessness.”
Free lunch, surplus, and giveaways are offered to veterans who attend. The Veterans One-stop Center of WNY and the VA Western New York Healthcare System are proud to present this event with community partners sponsoring this event including United Healthcare, Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, Western New York Veterans Housing Coalition, M&T Bank, and Resurrection Life Church. Veterans can pre-register for the event at buffalostanddown.org. To better serve the Western New York Population there will be two more Stand Downs happening this year; one on Oct. 29 at Heart, Love & Soul in Niagara Falls, and on Nov. 18 at Jamestown Community College in Jamestown.
For more information please contact (716) 898-0110 ext. 117 or email rcizdziel@vocwny.org.
