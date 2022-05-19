Students, teachers and staff at Aaron Mossell Junior High School held signs and shouted slogans Thursday in reaction to Saturday’s mass shooting in Buffalo. The students paraded a lap around the football field before standing in sequence to create a symbol of Buffalove photographed from above.
Vanessa Patterson-Bancroft, mental health coordinator for grades 7-12, was one of the organizers of the activity.
Bancroft said that the kids at AMJHS wanted to do something to show support and solidarity. The students, she said, wanted to show kids their age that they were thinking of them. The signs they created, including “grief cards” and other signs of support, including Black Lives Matter and Love Stops Hate signs.
“The point is showing kids that you can still do things even in your home town to reach our neighbors,” Bancroft said. She also noted donations are being sent to Community Fridge (buffalocommunityfridges.com), a volunteer-based company that provides Buffalonians with fresh and healthy meals.
Clinford Anglade, a school counselor, said what happened in Buffalo definitely affected the students in Lockport.
“Some definitely felt ‘closer’ (to the tragedy) and had the opportunity to interact with teachers and counselors. It’s one of those things that it’s unpredictable, but unfortunately it happened,” Anglade said. “We try to not start the conversation with the students but be there for them when they need the conversation.”
Students in Kaylee Goodier’s math class also spoke about their perspective.
“I just wanted to make people aware of what went on and understand that it’s not right,” Jaida Worden, a 14-year old student said.
Fellow classmates Tom Casalinuovo, 13, and Marymae Gloska, 13, also described their feelings.
“People should be kind to each other, no matter if they don’t look alike. Even if they look different, or are a different color,” Gloska said.
Goodier said the three were some of the biggest supporters of the community. She noted that they were in her anti-bullying group and that Casalinuovo is always there making sure people were doing the right thing.
“They’re making a difference,” Goodier said.
As the school geared up after a 30-minute delay due to a light rain, groups of students and staff passed each other in the hall before marching outside.
Principal Bernadette Smith was able to stop and talk about what was going on.
“What we really wanted to do was take the combined power of our students, our staff and really the whole community to show that Buffalo, Western New York – all of us in the 716 – are all connected. If something happens to one of us, it happens to all of us. So we’re using our collective power to show the support we have for each other, and for peace and to really show that hate will never win.”
