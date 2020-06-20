BUFFALO — The Western New York COVID-19 Community Response Fund has released a Request For Ideas (RFI) to elicit visionary concepts from nonprofit leaders to address challenges faced in the region due to COVID-19, coupled with the persistent challenges of racial inequalities.
Ideas should have the potential to improve quality of life for residents of the region and strengthen services that have been stretched beyond capacity. Ideas are due by 3 p.m. July 31.
The RFI is intended to raise suggestions for collaborative solutions as the Community Response Fund enters a "Build Back Better" phase to focus on COVID-19 recovery efforts in the region.
Submissions should consider at least one of the following: geographic coordination, collaborative issue-area coordination, cross-issue or cross-sector coordination; and take into account guiding principles including racial equity, equity for vulnerable populations, trauma-informed care, human-centered design, nonprofit-led cross-sector collaboration, leading to systems change and, where applicable, regional approach, alignment with social determinants of health and public policy component.
Issue areas may include, but are not limited to: food security, housing and homelessness, childcare, arts and culture, out of school time, behavioral health, community-based health, and eldercare support and services.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, profound inequities and challenges have been compounded and systems have been stretched beyond capacity in providing services to vulnerable populations in Western New York. We are looking for innovative, collaborative ideas from and for the nonprofit sector on how we can work together in new ways to meet the needs of this region moving forward, ” Clotilde Perez-Bode Dedecker, president/CEO of the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, said.
“The best ideas and solutions for how this region can begin to retool and rebound need to come directly from the nonprofits and organizations that are seeing firsthand the greatest needs and opportunity to make an impact,” added David O. Egner, president and CEO of the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation. “The Build Back Better RFI is a simple process to just get these ideas down in writing, so we can respond and apply the resources needed to explore their potential.”
Two virtual information sessions will be held in late June. For details on the sessions, and to read the full RFI and submit ideas, visit www.cfgb.org .
The Western New York COVID-19 Community Response Fund was established in mid March to address the COVID-19 crisis in the region. The fund, co-coordinated by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, has raised nearly $8 million to date from 60 local foundations and private sector companies, as well as individual donors. Through late May, the fund awarded approximately $6.9 million to more than 300 nonprofits engaged in aspects of pandemic response. Future fundraising and funding is focused on the Build Back Better initiative.
