Members of the New York state Assembly's Minority Task Force for Learning met a mixed group of local educators, labor representatives and private business owners for a recent discussion about ways to rejuvenate education programs tied to building trades.
The session, held recently at Niagara-Orleans BOCES on Saunders Settlement Road in Sanborn, focused on the so-called "middle-skills gap" and what participants described as a dire need for new blood in professions that require more than a high school diploma but not necessarily a college degree. The list of jobs in demand include electricians, plumbers, welders and iron workers.
Paul Stasiak, president with the Niagara Frontier Automobile Association, addressed a lack of understanding and interest in supporting trade programs on the same level as Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, or STEM, initiatives across the state.
“S.T.E.M. is a buzzword," he said. "You guys (politicians) will throw any amount of money in the world if it says S.T.E.M. Well, S.T.E.M. applies to us (those in trades), not just the elite that want to go into engineering and all that.”
Stasiak drove home that it isn’t about the branding, per say, but rather about getting the funding necessary to support technical trades programs for local youth.
“Call them S.T.E.M. Centers for Excellence if you can get them more money," he said.
Frustrations on a lack of minorities in skilled trades, and reported treatment of those already involved, were also discussed during the task force meeting.
Niagara Falls School District Superintendent Mark Laurrie said he would like to see more of a focus on getting minority students more involved in local trades.
“I’m consistently questioning on our capital projects: Why don’t we have more minorities on the job?" he said.
Laurrie attributed some of the disconnect between students in his school district with the accompanying drug testing these trades require.
“I think we have to consider randomly drug testing kids in 11th and 12th grade,” he said.
“We get them help early on," he added. "So, if they want to be an electrician or a carpenter, their ability to pass a drug test is not a hindrance to them.”
David Stapleton, owner of David Homes based in Orchard Park, said some companies use legally documented immigrants to perform jobs on local projects in part because "they’re simply aren’t enough skilled citizens willing or able to do the work."
“In Buffalo, for example, there is a large immigrant population, and those people want to work hard – extremely hard workers. We need to give them the opportunity, and we need to give them the programs," he said.
The session was coordinated by New York state Assemblymen Mike Norris, R-Lockport, along with fellow Republican task force members, Ken Blankenbush of Black River, Steve Hawley of Batavia, Angelo Morinello of Niagara Falls, and Andy Goodell of Chatauqua.
Norris and Blankenbush, the panels co-chairs, did come with a tentative plan open to tweaking during their six-stop tour of different locations in the state. The proposal, called “The Learning for Work Program,” would consist of three mechanisms designed to support career-ready individuals upon high school graduation.
In short, the panel of assemblymen endorse a “Youth Apprenticeship Program," a one- or two-year program beginning in high school that combines academic classroom coursework with mentored on-the-job (and on-site) training in a specific occupational area.
This process would allow participants to obtain an “Enhanced Regents Professional Diploma” upon finishing the program.
According to Norris, the Enhanced Regents Professional Diploma would offer more options, and still leave the opportunity for a conventional four-year degree on the table.
“Yes, you would be able to apply to a four-year school, and the credits that you earned – there’s 15 credits – would be transferrable to a SUNY School," he said.
The final portion of the plan is to award a $1,500 per apprentice tax credit to businesses which take part in the Youth Apprenticeship Program.
Ultimately, all of the six stops being coordinated by task force are being video recorded for further review before proposal to the state legislature.
“We will listen to all the stakeholders from business, labor and education. We put those ideas into a report and will release that in Albany,” Norris said.
When asked about how to fight the underlying negative stigma on trades jobs, which many in the room propose comes directly from uninformed school boards and politicians, Norris responded.
“From early on we have to say, these jobs, we’re proud of these jobs. We’re proud of these professional skills, and we need them," he said.
