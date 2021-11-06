Building up the skilled trades

A new training program for those interested in exploring a career in construction trades is looking to get underway soon.
The Independent Contractors Guild of Western New York (ICG) is seeking 20 applicants for the Introduction to the Skilled Construction Laborers course to be held at 2419 Hyde Park Boulevard in the Falls, beginning as soon as Nov. 15. According to ICG's Educational Director, Renee Bowman Daniel, the program will last sixteen weeks and qualified applicants may be able to go through the training without cost.
For example, young adults age 16-24 who are not currently attending school could be sponsored by Niagara County's Worksource One and be trained free of charge. Other participants may, depending on their sponsoring program, have to pay only a fraction of the $5,300 cost.
Daniel said last month that the course would begin as soon as possible after twenty people enroll. "We had eight or nine people attend an orientation at Trott last week and we currently have seven applicants," she stated.
Daniel continued, "participants rotate skills every three weeks, so they will get an introduction to five different types of skills such as heavy equipment operations and welding."
Sam Lehr, who owns National Maintenance Contracting Corporation at Niagara Falls Boulevard and 56th Street in the Falls, is a contractor affiliated with ICG and is enthusiastic about the new training. Lehr says, "Plants need multi-faceted people and this training provides that. I have worked with guys and girls who come through the BOCES program where they are trained in one skill, but this training provides five skills. I also like that it is not just in the classroom but will provide participants the ability to work and get paid," Lehr said.
Lyle Grandy, 18, of Niagara Falls is among the first to apply for the program. He has been in touch with Daniel for some time about the new program and said she contacted him last week just prior to the orientation at Trott. The 2021 graduate of Niagara Falls High School says he's been working at Aldi and sees the program as a step toward his career path. "I'm going to get exposed to five different trades, which can be big... I also feel, like for self-fulfillment, I will know how to do these things."
Anyone interested in applying, or learning more about the course, can contact Daniel at (716) 464-3442.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.