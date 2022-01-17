Marissa Hammond didn’t sugar coat any of her experience with the Lockport City School District.
“I forgive them because they’re kids,” Hammond said of an attack on her person by her daughter’s bullies. “I don’t forgive the administration for not doing their job.”
Bullying escalates
Throughout the summer and into the school year, Hammond said her daughter has been bullied, in and out of school, on- and off-line, eventually culminating in the alleged bullies – who had pushed, shoved and threatened her daughter – to assault both of them outside their Woodlands home.
Throughout the time-frame of the bullying, before the assault, Hammond said there was actions of negligence committed by the school district even as she documented and shared evidence of the bullying of her child via social media.
Hammond said that a guidance counselor at the school eventually gave her the number of the probation officer for the alleged juvenile bully to report his harassment of Hammond’s daughter.
From there it wasn’t long before the dots got put together by the bully and Hammond and her child were assaulted on Sept. 25 by five or six juveniles. Hammond said her daughter still has problems walking.
Hammond wonders why school personnel allowed the situation to escalate.
“How can you sit there and not be involved when there’s physical violent threats happening?” she said. “To me, I felt on my end, that it was some negligence.”
Today Hammond is home-schooling her daughter, who is afraid to go back to school.
Public outcry of bullying continues
Jill Caruso, whose stance on bullying inspired others – including Hammond, who told her story to the US&J – and another speaker who also presented to the Lockport school board, was at the Dec. 15 Board of Education meeting to speak her mind of the bullying experienced by students in the Lockport district.
Caruso had asked the school board at another recent BOE meeting for a response regarding bullying in the school district, but so far no one had spoken with her.
“Your apathy is deafening,” Caruso said at the Jan. 5 meeting.
Caruso told the story of a girl in the district who was told, “they were going to come and get her,” via social media and was then jumped by a group of girls. As a contrast, she noted that the Williamsville School District had suspended an alleged bully – to the tune of a week – for pushing another girl into a locker.
“I’m waiting to see what the district does to those girls,” she said, referring to the Lockport group. “Will it be ‘no tolerance’? Will it be suspension? Or will we sit here and let it keep going on?”
Former bully victim speaks out
Caruso’s remarks were particularly powerful because they followed those of another speaker, Lisa Horton, who read a statement about her time as a student in the mid-’80s.
“I went to school many years ago and I was verbally, mentally and physically abused while I was there,” Horton said at the meeting.
Horton said she has never gotten over the imprints of the words hurled callously by her classmates.
“I was slapped every day. I was called names that brought me to tears,” she said. “I was that kid that everybody picked on. … I decided to quit school when I was 13 because the administration did nothing. They did nothing to stop the bullying and wrote it off to kids being kids. I felt hopeless. … All I wished to be was invisible.”
Horton was sent to BOCES, now Niagara Academy. She said it was the best thing that could’ve happened to her.
“My average went up to 88 in all my classes,” she said. “I graduated, which I thought was impossible.”
However, Horton said she came back to her district to graduate, and was immediately bullied again. This led to her graduating with “bodyguards” in attendance.
“Many years have passed. I just turned 50 years old. I still hear those names that I was called many years ago. I am still shy and afraid to talk to people. I have PTSD. … Bullying is devastating in so many ways for children. … It must be stopped by any way possible,” she said. “Not just stop it, but find some way to support the victims. Believe me when I say it’s a life long memory.”
What can the district do?
Directly after the board’s Jan. 5 work session, Superintendent Michelle Bradley tried to sum up what the district was doing about bullying in schools to this reporter, though she said she could not give information about any specific case because of privacy laws.
“They should bring it to their teacher’s attention. They should bring it to their counselor’s attention,” Bradley said. “It should be addressed at the school level if any student feels they’re being bullied.”
Bradley’s confidential secretary, Bonnie Baudendistle, also emailed the US&J a link to the Lockport School District Bullying Prevention Presentation which was shown to the Board of Education on Nov. 3.
The listed process for reporting incidents of bullying in the presentation included a link to the Dignity for All Students Act (DASA) reporting form which instructed students to talk to a staff member, teacher, DASA Coordinator or counselor, parents, and assistant principal or principal. Parents were told to contact the child’s teacher, DASA Coordinator, counselor, assistant principal – even the principal if the problem is not resolved.
It also included the Lockport Police Department Confidential Tip Line number: (716) 439-6706.
Any school personnel who witnesses an incident of bullying must report it orally to the DASA Coordinator within one day of the incident, according to the presentation, and file a written report within two days of making the oral report.
DASA Coordinator information can be found at https://www.lockportschools.org/Page/7859.
Bradley also talked about cyber-bullying.
“That’s a whole new look on bullying,” she said. “It’s not so much in hallways anymore, but it can be very detrimental, because you take a look at something on the screen and you can keep re-reading it. Very hurtful.
“There’s going to be conflict when you have thousands of children together, you know how it’s going to have conflict, but when it rises to that level – and hopefully it doesn’t – but if a child or a parent believe a child is being bullied, it should be brought to the attention of the school personnel.”
DASA Coordinator for the Lockport City School District Lisa Schrader said during the Nov. 3 presentation that after an incident is reported, “an investigation then ensues and some determination of next steps and any potential consequences or interventions (are finalized).”
Something mishandled?
Hammond said that in her daughter’s case, something was mishandled. She said she was particularly concerned with being given a student’s probation officer’s number from the school to report his actions, as well as having proof of the bullying, but being ignored.
“Why did I have to call this kid’s probation officer?” she asked. “I kept everything and there’s a hundred and five separate items that I received and she received through all of it.”
Hammond said she did sit down with Assistant Principal Elizabeth Smorol and Principal Bernadette Smith before the assault and told them of the bullying.
“I said, ‘This is going to escalate,’ “ she said. “ ‘You guys need to get involved. She’s getting bullied. We’re getting threats. I don’t want anything happening.’ “
Lockport City School District DASA Coordinator Lisa Schrader could not be reached for comment.
Commented
