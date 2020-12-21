Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Rain and snow showers mixed in the afternoon. High 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.