A second letter regarding the need for a third stop sign at the intersection of Bunker Hill Road and Royalton Center Road in the Town of Royalton is being sent to the Niagara County Department of Public Works today by the Town of Royalton Town Board.
The Town of Royalton has been awaiting a decision from the Niagara County DPW since May when they sent their first request. At this time, that request is still being reviewed, said Town Clerk Marie Little.
Two accidents in which vehicles went off the road occurred Dec. 9 at the intersection, said Little.
Also, a front-on collision between two vehicles occurred on Dec. 16.
Commissioner Garret Meal of Niagara County DPW said no final decision has been made on the stop sign, but that the issue will be addressed in, "the very near future."
"It's in the process," Meal said. " I don't think another letter will change that."
Little said that this second request is being sent to keep the issue at the forefront of the department’s mind, and in the meantime asked drivers to be careful on that stretch of road.
“People need to keep their speed down,” she said. “Pay attention to the surroundings.”
