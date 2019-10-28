City of Tonawanda Police Chief William Strassburg said sometimes people assign the label “hero” without thinking of what the word really means.
On Friday, he described Jessica Cameron as someone who was truly worthy of the honor.
Cameron testified on Thursday at the trial of Jonathon White, her ex-boyfriend and the father of her children, who had been charged with attempted murder and assault after an altercation between them left her with severe burns on her face, chest and arms. She told her story on the witness stand and, a little over a day later, a jury convicted White on both counts.
Strassburg, whose officers responded to the attack, which took place on Dec. 17 at the Tim Hortons at 71 Niagara St., said that while we often find heroes among athletes and celebrities, it’s people like Cameron who truly deserve admiration.
“I’m here to say we have witnessed one of the most courageous and heroic people I have ever seen,” he said during a press conference after the verdict was announced. “Jessica Cameron is that hero. The courage she displayed, not only in her recovery, but also in the testimony she provided, takes my breath away.”
After five hours of deliberation, jurors determined that when White left his house with a container of gasoline on that mid-December day, he had intended to cause Cameron’s death. In the events that followed, Cameron suffered severe burns over 30 to 40 percent of her body, leaving her permanently scarred and requiring her fingers to be amputated.
The guilty verdict was met with gasps of excitement from the gallery. Hugs and tears of relief were between Cameron and her loved ones, who had been present for the duration of the trial.
Also pleased with the verdict was Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, who said that the crimes White was convicted of “rose to another level of evil.” He credited Cameron for her testimony and praised her resilience and courage in the courtroom. He said the DA’s Office would always make itself available to Cameron as she continues in her recovery.
“I’m also equally committed to helping the defendant,” Flynn added. “I’m equally committed to helping him spend the next 25 years in jail.”
White was facing a maximum of 25 years on each charge, but because they both arose from the same act, the sentences must be served at the same time.
After remaining unrestrained throughout the trial, White was placed in handcuffs after the verdict was read and escorted from the courtroom. He will remain in custody pending his sentencing, which has been scheduled for Jan. 3.
White’s defense attorney Joseph Terranova said he was “disappointed” in the verdict, but said he intends to file an appeal on the day of White’s sentencing.
While he thought there was a “reasonable” possibility his client could have been convicted on the assault charge, he said the attempted murder charge “seems like an overcharge.” He noted that the jury had come out of deliberations to seek additional instructions on how to judge an attempted murder charge, and suggested that charge may have been a “sticking point” for the jury.
“I didn’t think that there was proof of that sort of intent,” Terranova said of the attempted murder charge. “I thought that there was a reasonable chance that my client could be convicted of the assault, that seemed to better match what had occurred, but that was the jury’s decision.”
