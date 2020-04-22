Mike Molinaro says his business is “hanging in there.”
Like other business owners across Niagara County, the owner and operator of Molinaro’s Ristorante is trying to find creative ways to serve customers amid state-imposed restrictions aimed at tamping down the spread of COVID-19.
While he was forced to reduce staff in response to directives issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Molinaro has managed to stay open by delivering pizza, wings and other items to customers in the Lockport area. In addition to traditional takeout food, the restaurant is now offering family style dinners as well as home-made pizza and cookie kits for customers.
Molinaro said the situation has “obviously been difficult” and Cuomo’s decision to extend the business restrictions through at least May 15 adds to the level of uncertainty.
“We’ve had to lay people off. It’s the first time in 22 years that I’ve had to do that,” Molinaro said.
Despite the financial challenges the restrictions bring, Molinaro said he supports the governor’s recent extension, saying he believes state officials know what’s best for residents and that he doesn’t want the disease to spread.
He anticipates business owners like him will have to continue to change their habits to adjust to the current environment.
“I think the restaurant business of dining in and having people serve you is going to take a while to get back to normal,” he said.
In the meantime, Molinaro applied for funding from the Paycheck Protection Program, a $349 billion small business loan program that was part of the federal government’s initial $2 trillion relief package.
Molinaro hasn’t heard back from the bank yet and other small business owners across the region, the state and the country are dealing with similar situations.
The program, which has been besieged with applications, ran out of money Thursday. Congressional leaders are aiming to reach a deal this week to give the program additional funding.
In the City of Niagara Falls, Marketside Restaurant co-owner Tony Poletti described the post-virus business climate in one word: “Horrible.”
“It turned everything upside down,” said Poletti, whose family business has been serving meals at the City Market in the Falls since 1939.
Like Molinaro’s, the Marketside has been serving takeout only for weeks now. The shutdown forced the owners to lay off the bulk of the staff and these days Tony, his brother, Matt, and their father do most of the cooking and meal prep.
Poletti said he’s most upset by the government’s response to the economic issues tied to the pandemic, noting that his family attempted to secure funds through the federal small business loan program but was disappointed to learn there was no money left by the time they applied.
Poletti said he’s incensed by the first round of stimulus, which he believes tilted to heavily to shoring up big businesses with deeper pockets than smaller companies with limited savings and more modest annual earnings.
“It’s really terrible what they allocated for SBA versus what they allocated for the cruise lines, the airlines and Boeing,” he said. “They got the money in an instant and we’re left with crumbs.”
Not everyone is dealing with a decline in business.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, some businesses have either shifted to new methods of sales by using online platforms or have seen growth in their online offerings.
Though his store front has been closed for weeks, Roger Passero, owner of Viva Nostalgia in Lewiston, said online movie sales have increased since the state’s COVID-19 restrictions went into place.
With more people staying at home, he said they have more opportunity to buy things online as well as watch movies.
“It’s two different things,”Passero said. “We don’t sell the same things online that we do in the store. We sell thousands of movies online that we don’t have in the store. It’s kind of like a different branch of the business. Some of the stuff we have in the store we sell online, but a lot of it, we don’t because a lot of things you’d have to take pictures. It’s tough to sell all the different kinds of things we do online.”
