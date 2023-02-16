The Lockport school board wants more information about the impacts of establishing so-called Child Safety zones on the 2023-2024 district budget.
The board voted this week not to exceed the 2% tax levy cap in 2023-2024, and the early version of the budget shows a year-over-year spending increase of about $347,000 not including expenses that would be incurred from expanding bus service in some fashion, according to board president Leslie Tobin.
Last month Deborah Coder, assistant superintendent for finance and management services, presented the board with four possible options for expanding student busing:
1.) Lower the minimum walking distance to 0.75 miles for students in grades K through 6, and 1.75 miles for students in grades 7 through 12, at a one-time cost of about $410,000 to purchase five more large buses.
2.) Lower the minimum walking distance to 0.5 miles for grades K through 6, and 1 mile for grades 7 through 12, at a one-time cost of about $575,000 to purchase seven more large buses.
3.) Designate a Child Safety Zone — an area of the city where students would be picked up by bus so they don’t have to walk through neighborhoods with higher crime rates or populated by registered sex offenders and/or group homes for recovering addicts — north of East Avenue all the way to the district’s northern boundary. Five Emmet Belknap Intermediate students would be provided with van transportation to and from school at an approximate one-time cost of $72,000.
4.) Designate a Child Safety Zone in the area bounded by High, South Transit, Walnut and Erie streets, and transport 220 students to and from Lockport High School, LHS West, Belknap Intermediate and Roy B. Kelley Elementary. The price tag on this option is $164,000 for two more large buses.
The district would be able to receive state transportation aid for any spending on Child Safety zones, whereas there is no aid for reducing the minimum walking distance for students, according to Coder.
At their Wednesday meeting, the trustees said they’d like more information about the dollars-and-cents involved with Child Safety zones.
“We would like to see what both these propositions would look like on the ballot, to see what it will cost,” Tobin said.
Trustee Heather Hare said she would like to see option three on the ballot and hear more about options four. Trustee John Linderman agreed.
“I’d like to see just three, and what it’d look like with three and four,” he said.
Trustee Kristina Schutt questioned the $72,000 estimate attached to option three, saying it would probably cost far less to have those five students transported by an existing bus.
Coder agreed but said in the future there may be more students, and legally the cost of the service has to be shown in the budget and on the ballot proposition.
Questions about the costs associated with Child Safety zones are the trustees’ way of understanding where else in the 2023-2024 budget they can make cuts to add bus service and keep a balanced budget, Tobin said.
“We want every kid to have safe and reliable transportation, but when they get here, we also want them to have a quality education,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.