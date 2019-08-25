Buttery Elevator in focus on Sunday

Lewis Buttery, founder of the BRI-NK Foundation and BRI-NK Museum and a researcher of the history of the Niagara Frontier, took part in a celebration of the Buttery Elevators and their importance to the landscape of the Niagara Gorge and Whirlpool Rapids (aka Buttery Rapids) during the 19th century on Sunday.
Sunday's event featured several speakers, including U.S. Rep Brian Higgins, state Assemblyman Angelo Morinello and others.
Following the ceremony, a caravan from DeVeaux Woods State Park to Whirlpool State Park was planned for those who wanted to visit the actual Buttery Elevator site or the BRI-NK Museum at the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center on Pine Avenue.
The Buttery Elevators were built in 1869 at the Whirlpool Rapids (aka Buttery Rapids) just before the Whirlpool and became a dominating feature of the Falls landscape for 22 years until their demolition in 1901. The elevators were built and owned by John Milton Buttery, and after his passing in 1872, owned by his wife, Priscilla (Nichols) Buttery, and their sons. John and Priscilla are ancestral grandparents of Lewis Buttery. Priscilla Buttery died in 1888 and she and John are buried at Oakwood Cemetery. John is also known as the builder of the 1837 Lewiston Strap Railroad and the 1854 Lewiston Escarpment Tunnel for the NYC Railroad and the first telegraph from Montreal to Quebec in 1847.
The Buttery Elevators became world famous and became Station No. 2 when the Great Gorge Railroad was built in 1895. The double decker train station platform was in use until the demise of the GGRR in 1935 and still remains in the lower Niagara Gorge as a destination spot for the Whirlpool trail hikers.
Visit the BRI-NK Museum at the NACC in Room 113 for more information about the BRI-NK Foundation and museum and its mission concerning the history of the Niagara frontier during the 1800s. For more information, call Lewis Buttery at 545-7101.
