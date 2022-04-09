The Town of Cambria is looking at a couple of options for the Command Center building on the Nike complex, a former military missile unit spread over three locations in the town. The building off Eagle Drive and the land that it sits on both have the interest of potential buyers.
The Command Center building, built in the 1950s, originally held radar equipment that would be triangulated with another radar station on Shawnee Road to launch a defensive missile against Russian bombers or even ICBMs. The defending missile silos were underground near the Cambria Town Hall, and were filled in. The Command Center building has been vacant for 40 years.
The land underneath it is a remediated federal brownfield, which its potential buyers say makes their interest an opportunity for the town.
John Soto, owner of Dream Team Construction, said he’d like to buy the building – for $1 – to use for his cabinet manufacturing workshop. He said the building is a time-bomb liability-wise and can’t be torn down because it contains asbestos, which is not considered a problem unless it's disturbed. Soto said he is a licensed asbestos abater who could clean up the property on his own.
“I’m also talking about tax incentives to make it feasible and get it completely 100% done. You put all those things together, it’s doable,” Soto said. “(But) I’ll be honest with you, if any part of the deal doesn’t happen, it’s not doable.”
At the moment, Soto said, within the 35,000 square foot building there's a 3,000 square foot area that could be used for manufacturing, which could generate revenue to renovate it.
“In my travels I literally just drove up and down every street in the town, looking for old barns and whatever (could hold a shop) and I bumped into this building,” Soto said. “I called the town and asked who owned it and they said, ‘The town owns it.’ I asked what they’ve been doing with it. … It’s barely feasible and only for the right person and I’m willing to take it on.”
Soto said he’d like to start with the cabinet workshop — which would employ four people — and get the property cleaned up to host an outdoor farmers market and other "super fleas" during the summer months.
Separately, the Shawnee Sno Chiefs snowmobile club has expressed interest in purchasing a 75-by-500-foot pathway on the property, for transporting snowmobiling equipment to a farmer's field where the club has permission to ride.
“It would give us permanent access for our snow groomers into the trail system,” Gary Broderick, club secretary, said.
Broderick said the Sno Chiefs are in negotiations with the town but the price seems “too tall” considering the town had acquired the property for free. He noted that his group is community conscious and would keep the property clean and mowed.
“We got a number from the Town of Cambria at our meeting (this past) Monday night for the first time,” Broderick said. “We’re discussing that number, but it seems like an awful tall number to us.”
