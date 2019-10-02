Former U.S. Rep. Chris Collins’ resignation became official Tuesday, prompting hopefuls across the political spectrum to position themselves as the successor representative of New York’s 27th Congressional District.
Collins’ resignation became effective after his resignation letter was read on the floor of the House of Representatives Tuesday morning. Several hours later, Collins, 69, of Clarence, appeared in a federal courthouse in Manhattan and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit securities fraud and making false statements.
“I hereby submit my resignation effective immediately, September 30, 2019, as United States Representative of the 27th District of New York. Attached is the letter I submitted to Speaker of the United States House of Representatives,” Collins wrote in his letter House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
It’s unclear when voters will choose a replacement for Collins.
Cuomo has the power to call a special election or leave the seat vacant until the 2020 election.
Cuomo told WAMC public radio Tuesday morning that he would like to hold the special election this November, but state law mandates that a special election be held between 70 and 80 days from the date that the governor issues a proclamation for the election, meaning the election could be held no sooner than mid-December.
“Western New York deserves representation, so I would be inclined to fill the vacancy sooner rather than later,” Cuomo said.
“I tend to shy away from having numerous elections. You know, voters don’t want to vote multiple times,” he said later in the interview. “That’s why ... I said the legislature next year should combine the presidential and the congressional and the state races all on one day.”
Local Republican and Democratic officials called on Cuomo to proclaim the special election immediately.
“The people of the 27th district deserve to have speedy resolution that gives them a voice in Washington. I’m calling on the governor to act swiftly in calling a special election to fill this seat,” New York Republican party chair Nicholas Langworthy said in a prepared statement.
Niagara County GOP leader Rich Andres raised concern about a special election that coincides with the Democratic presidential primary, saying that timing could turn out more registered Democrats than Republicans.
“We have to wait to see how this all plays out,” Andres said.
Republican state senators Chris Jacobs and Rob Ortt and attorney Beth Parlato had already announced primary campaigns for the seat, even though Collins said as recently as Sept. 12 that he was undecided on seeking reelection.
Jacobs called Collins’ resignation “long overdue” and added that he entered the race because he felt the district “was not being fully represented.” Jacobs, a former Erie County clerk, had previously said Collins was ineffective because he was stripped of his committee assignments following his indictment in August 2018.
“My range of experience in the private and public sector sets me apart” from other candidates, Jacobs said in a Monday interview.
Ortt issued a prepared statement Monday saying he would “stand up to the party of impeachment and ... the radical socialists running our nation’s Democrat Party.”
“It is vital that we continue to have a strong, conservative voice representing the residents of New York’s 27th Congressional District and elect a candidate who will defend President Trump’s agenda,” Ortt said. “I am the only candidate in this race who has proven that (I am) willing to do both.”
Parlato had not responded to a request for comment or issued any public statements online as of Tuesday evening.
Nate McMurray, who lost to Collins last November with less than 1 percent of the vote, also called on Cuomo to hold the special election “as soon as possible.”
McMurray cast his opponents and their GOP backers as Collins’ “enablers.”
“The people that want to replace Chris Collins, those are the people that enabled him. There’s no profile in courage there. Those are opportunists,” McMurray said to reporters at a Tuesday press conference outside the federal courthouse in Buffalo. “The people who fought for NY-27, and thousands of Republicans and independents who crossed over to vote for me, there’s the profile in courage.”
McMurray also took aim at local GOP leaders who had urged voters to back Collins last year to keep the seat in Republican hands.
“Why did we hold onto this seat? We held onto that seat so Chris Collins could get a better plea deal,” McMurray claimed.
Should Cuomo call a special election before November 2020, the party nominations would fall on the committees of the eight counties that comprise NY-27.
Each county committee’s’ vote would be weighted by the number of ballots cast for that party in the last election, according to Andres. That means the GOP committees for Erie and Niagara counties, which account for most of the residents of the district, would have more say than the other six county committees.
“We’d have a sizable vote. Erie County has a big chunk but not a majority,” Andres said.
McMurray is the only Democrat who has announced a campaign for NY-27. Last year, Cuomo speculated that Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who lost the seat to Collins in 2012, would make a stronger congressional candidate than McMurray. But Hochul’s spokesperson said Tuesday she is not interested in running.
“She was honored to represent the people of seven counties comprising NY-26, but less than one year ago voters elected her to serve the entire State of New York as lieutenant governor, a role she truly treasures and will continue in,” spokeswoman Haley Viccaro said in a statement.
“We will be out campaigning hard for whomever the Democratic candidate may be,” Viccaro added.
Reaction to Collins’ resignation
Several local party leaders said they were not surprised by Collins’ sudden guilty plea and resignation.
Andres said he had a “gut feeling” Collins’ resignation was imminent, although Collins made no mention of leaving office during their last meeting about two months ago. Langworthy said he “did not think Chris Collins would be on the ballot next November.”
Lockport City Democratic Committee Chair Zachary Parker said, “we all saw this coming.”
“The case file the FBI made on him was pretty open ... It was a pretty open and shut case,” Parker said.
However, leaders for both parties said their primary focus currently remains the municipal and county offices that are on this year’s ballot.
“We will consider our endorsement after this year,” Parker said. “I want Lockport residents to worry about having a good mayor, a good council.”
“I’m totally focused on this year’s local races,” Andres said. “This is sort of a sideshow I’d rather deal with after the election.”
